The public gets a first look at plans to improve the east side for pedestrians and bicycles.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Erie Western Pennsylvania Port Authority have partnered for this project which has been going on for about a year.

They’ve been doing a study of the neighborhoods along the Bayfront from Holland Street to the Land Lighthouse.

The goal is to build on previous planning efforts to identify possible bicycle and pedestrian improvements.

Tuesday’s meeting was about the public’s comments, questions and ideas.

“They are our main stakeholder. They’re the ones we need to be working with on a daily basis to make sure that what we’re doing with the roadways and the trails meets the needs of the people who are gonna be using them,” said Courtney Lyle, PennDOT District 1 planning and program manager.

A complete look at the PennDOT and Port Authority study will be available on the PennDOT District 1 website.