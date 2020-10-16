First night of ZooBoo kicking off at Erie Zoo

A Halloween tradition continues this year with a twist.

The first night of ZooBoo kicking off Thursday night at the Erie Zoo.

This year’s fundraiser featuring a scavenger hunt instead of the usual trick or treating.

While changes had to be made due to COVID-19, favorites including the Troll Bridge and Talking Pumpkin are back for 2020.

One visitor saying it’s great to be able to get out and enjoy this family friendly event.

“I’m actually glad they brought it back. My son, he really enjoyed it last year. I’m glad we can get him back out and enjoy some normalcy in life again.” said Jarred Robinson.