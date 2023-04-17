Nightingale Nursing Home celebrated the opening of its dialysis unit with a ribbon cutting Monday evening.

The dialysis unit is the first Erie County skilled nursing home-based dialysis den, meaning they can now meet the needs of local patients and will no longer have disruptions to their care.

“It helps them get the best care that they can where they’re not spending time waiting for transportation, going to a dialysis unit, being there for hours and then transportation and coming back. They’re able to still receive their therapy treatments while still getting their dialysis and staying on schedule, but the team is all in-house so we all communicate together,” said Tabitha Bemiss, external case manager.

The unit is opening with six treatment chairs to start off with.