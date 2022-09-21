A collaborative effort by multiple agencies has signed into effect a first of its kind study examining the coasts of the Great Lakes.

The Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study is six years in the making, and now will take a look at how Great Lakes coasts can be protected from the changing climate.

For the past six years, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and all eight Great Lakes states have worked alongside the federal government to execute the Great Lakes Coastal Resiliency Study.

“The initiative was really born at that point to really do proactive planning to ensure that we are prepared for climate change effects on the Great Lakes,” said David Bucaro, project manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineering, Chicago District.

The four year study will examine the shores of the Great Lakes and identify what costal areas are more vulnerable to future storms, flooding, low water elevations, or erosion.

“This study is important to Erie, to Lake Erie, and all our Great Lakes, because it will help us develop strategies for coastal resilience, which is very important for all of us,” said Stacey Box, coastal program manager, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

If action isn’t taken, the fishing economy, future real estate, or coastal habitats could be negatively impacted.