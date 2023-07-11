A highly anticipated day has finally arrived in Millcreek Township as their first paid fire chief was sworn in.

Millcreek Township Supervisors, the community, and first responders from other areas witnessed the swearing-in of Michael Cliff, the township’s first paid fire chief.

“This is a new day for Millcreek Township, this has been many years in the making. We now have a fire chief, and we will be bringing on a fire department in Millcreek Township. We are committed to keeping our residents safe,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township supervisor.

And with plans to bring a fire department to the township, Cliff explained his first order of business.

“I’m really looking at creating a fire department that’s going to be a model fire department for all of Erie County. One of the big things that I think is first on my agenda is we’re going to be hiring some additional full-time firefighters,” said Cliff.

He added positions along the way helped him prepare to lead a fire department.

“Being a firefighter and then also a captain of a full-time fire department has given me a little bit of the experience to leading firefighters,” Cliff continued.

He also said being a trustee for Kingsville Township also helps him understand how to handle different challenges.

Supervisor Clear said the day not only addresses an issue right here in Millcreek Township but also across the country.

“Due to the current EMS and volunteer fire crisis that is in Pennsylvania, we had 350,000 volunteers in 1975 in Pennsylvania. Now, we’re down to less than 35,000, so it was very important that Millcreek Township address the issues that are currently plaguing the state of Pennsylvania and frankly the United States,” said Clear.

Clear said Cliff will work in conjunction with the volunteer fire departments to ensure a response to emergency situations.