First person arrested, charged in downtown Erie May 2020 riots pleads guilty in federal court

The first person arrested and charged in the May 30, 2020 riot in downtown Erie has pleaded guilty.

30-year-old Tyvarh Nicholson of Erie pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday to possession of an un-registered destructive device.

He was accused of throwing Molotov cocktails at police during the unrest that occurred in Erie after the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

He’s facing up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $250,000 when he’s sentenced in December.

