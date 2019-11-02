First Presbyterian Church holds free clothing event

It’s all about preparing for the winter weather and bundling up.

Community members gathered at North East’s First Presbyterian Church for a free clothing day giveaway. Hundreds of items from shoes, jackets, pants and sweaters were donated by parishioners of the church.

This event gave people the opportunity to pick out some free clothing as the winter season approaches. Men’s, women’s and children’s clothing was also available.

“For our town, and for those folks in an area that the economy struggles a little bit, this really relieves a good bit of the needs economically for them.” said Gregg Townsend, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

People in attendance also had the chance to take part in a free luncheon after picking out clothes