First Presbyterian Church holds “Souper Bowl” benefiting the Second Harvest Food Bank

One local church is celebrating the upcoming Super Bowl by raising money for the Second Harvest Food Bank.

For more than 20 years, the First Presbyterian Church in Erie and the Youth Group have been helping raise money for different non-profits.

Volunteers made more than 200 servings of soup and other food items for anyone in the community to purchase. Those proceeds went to the Second Harvest Food Bank in Erie.

According to the reverend, they have already raised more than $500 in donations.

“Yesterday we had a bunch of youths. Some of them are around me and behind me. They made over 200 servings of soup and 200 rolls, and so we were in the kitchen for four hours, and we already had about over 100 people come through,” said Britney Knight, Reverend at First Presbyterian Church.

The church plans to have another Souper Bowl next year.