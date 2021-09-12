First Presbyterian Church of Girard holds special worship service to celebrate rebuilding and reopening

To celebrate the rebuilding and reopening of the First Presbyterian Church of Girard, the church held a special worship dedication service.

Three years ago the First Presbyterian Church of Girard burned to the ground.

The church moved back into the rebuilt church in December and started having in-person services in February.

Pastor Nicola Vitiello said that it is a surreal day.

“We have come to rejourney of three years ago from seeing the building burn down and all of the reconstruction plans and actually seeing all of the construction come to life and finally be able to be in the new worship space to celebrate that with so many people,” said Pastor Nicola Viteiello, First Presbyterian Church of Girard.

The pastor said that they also recently opened a new preschool in the building and a community food bank.

