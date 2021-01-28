First Presbyterian Church of Girard restored after devastating fire

First Presbyteria Church of Girard has been rebuilt since devastating fire left the building in ruins in July of 2018.

Members are eager to return to the new space.

Pastor Nicola Vitiello tells JET 24 Action News that a lot of time and effort went into the rebuilding of the sanctuary and new food pantry that will help serve those in need.

Pastor Vitiello said that it took over $3 million to pay for the rebuild, which has an historic feel to it, something church leaders wanted from the new building design.

“There’s so many people that have worked hard on the plans, just figuring out how to create a church building from scratch and think about what goes in each of the areas and buying them and thinking about colors and what looks good and how do you preserve the feel of the former building.” Pastor Vitiello said.

Pastor Vitiello adds that it was important to members of the community that the exterior of the new church resemble the previous one.