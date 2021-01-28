First Presbyterian Church of Girard restored after devastating fire

The First Presbyterian Church of Girard has been rebuilt since the fire that left the building in ruins in July of 2018.

The community is eager to return to the new worship space, however, it is not open to members of the public at this time.

Pastor Nicola Vitiello says a lot of time and effort went into the sanctuary and new food pantry that will help serve those in need.

The pastor added that though the original church building was destroyed, church leaders wanted the new building design to have a historic feel to it.

He says it took over $3 million to pay for the rebuild.

For an inside look at the new church tune into Jet 24 Action News at 5 p.m.