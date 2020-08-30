First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie holds socially distant lunch

Just like many churches, the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant in Erie had to adapt to how they worship.

The reverend pastor of the church said that they will not be back in the sanctuary for a long time because of the pandemic.

On Sunday August 30th, the church held a socially distant lunch in the parking lot.

The church still wants to make sure that friends and members can still see one another.

Folks also helped make a banner where they drew pictures of their faces. This banner will now be hanging in the sanctuary of the church.

“Just a representation that we are the body of Christ. We are the ones that make up the church. So it’s just a cool way to symbolize that we are still together. We are still worshiping as one even though we are apart,” said Britney Knight from the First Presbyterian Church of the Covenant.

Knight said that they usually have a kick off to the church school year, but they do have some faith formation activities through out the year.