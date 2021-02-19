First Presbyterian Church of Warren holds vigil for those affected by pandemic

A community vigil in Warren shined a light on those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of First Presbyterian Church of Warren held a vigil on Friday night.

Church bells rang for 19 minutes to recognize everyone who has been impacted by the pandemic, including those who lost someone to the virus.

People in attendance were encouraged to hold candles or flashlights while the bells chimed. Organizers want the gathering to represent a sign of hope.

“We are in this together because COVID has impacted everyone in some way. It changed our lives, so we’re just trying to show solidarity and community support.” said Rebecca Taylor, Pastor of First Presbyterian Church.

Church members decided to hold the vigil on the 19th of this month because of COVID-19.