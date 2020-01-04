First Relay for Life lap held at Millcreek Mall

Community members are lacing up their walking shoes for a good cause.

More than 20 people gathered at the Millcreek Mall for the first Relay Lap of 2020. The first lap of the year looks to recognize hope and research for cures to cancer.

Participants walked one lap throughout the entirety of the Millcreek Mall in order to raise awareness for the new year. Relay For Life events also give participants the chance to share their stories.

“Relay for Life gives families the opportunity to make an impact. Every dollar counts, so if they’ve been affected by cancer it’s a way for them to fight against the disease.” said Michelle Ducharme, Community Development Manager of the American Cancer Society.

The next Relay for Life event will be held on February 8th at Penn State Behrend.