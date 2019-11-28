First Responders are always on the clock, even on Thanksgiving

First responders are always on the clock even on the holidays. We decided to see how fire fighters at Erie’s Central Station celebrated Thanksgiving this year.

When we got to the station, the crew was out on a call, but they got back in time to prepare a Thanksgiving dinner. Deputy Chief John Hermann says on Thanksgiving day they responded to three fires. All of the fires were kitchen fires caused by cooking. Hermann says this is just a regular work day for them but they are making turkey since it’s Thanksgiving.

He added it’s tough being away from family during the holidays but someone has to get the job done.

