It was first responder against first responder Sunday at UPMC Park as the Erie Police and the Erie Fire Departments went head-to-head in softball.

The annual Guns n’ Hoses match-up was held in support of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI). The event aimed to reduce mental health stigma.

And though sports foster a general spirit of competition, Guns n’ Hoses also highlights camaraderie. It allows the community to bond with the departments and the departments to bond with each other.

The event was free and announced by JET24’s very own Sean Lafferty

“So, that being september is the national suicide prevention month and were coming up on the cusp of the first week of mental health awarness, that we really thought that this was the perfect time, the perfect opportunity to highlight our first responders and make this a free event,” said wendy jacobs, executive director of NAMI.

The match began at 1 p.m. and the park hosted vendor tables, prizes and giveaways through raffles and contests.