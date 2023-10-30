Tuesday is Halloween, and while many children and their families are preparing for a night of fun, the holiday does have potential hazards and dangers to keep in mind.

Millcreek police said to stay close to your kids, especially if they’re young. If they’re older, there are still other options to keep in touch with them.

“For parents, we always recommend they send their kids out in groups. Be sure to have emergency contact information and things like that and an ability to get a hold of their parents if they’re needed. If it’s cold, especially if it’s raining, we suggest clothing or shoes that are reflective to help other drivers see children as they’re out and about,” said Benjamin Steiner, a patrolman for the Millcreek Police Department.

Increased awareness from drivers is something first responders are continuing to drive home this year, as they’re noticing an increase in residential speeding.

Peak times of the night for drivers to remove any distractions and focus on the road intently are 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

“Drivers just need to slow down. We’ve got too many people that are just zooming through neighborhoods, zooming around, everybody wants to get home. So just take it easy, go slow, watch out for people darting in and out of houses for candy,” said Brad Jacobson, president of the West Ridge Fire Department.

They said for drivers to expect the unexpected, as children might be walking out from areas near the road you typically wouldn’t expect pedestrians to come from, such as behind park cars or directly into a roadway.

Also, keep in mind any allergies your children might have. Keep an eye on what they’re eating from their stash as kids often like to dig in before trick-or-treating is through.

First responders want the community to know that they’ll be out and about throughout the evening and will be ready if needed.

“Firetrucks will be out just handing out candy, saying hi to everybody, just kind of helping to reinforce that safety and that community bond that we’re all here for,” said Jacobson.

Jacobson added the last thing they want to be doing on Halloween night is responding to EMS calls that could have been avoided with a little precaution.