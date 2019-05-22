First responders honored during National EMS Week

This week is National EMS Week and local officials gathered Wednesday to honor first responders from EmergyCare.

“Something that we really love to see is communities and different organizations working together with a great focus on taking care of the communities and taking care of their patients,” said Dylan Ferguson, PA Department of Health EMS Director.

During Wednesday’s ceremony the PA Department of Health EMS Director, along with Erie County representatives, thanked and honored the first responders. The president of EmergyCare went on to explain that although the ceremony was special, they will continue to honor these men and women throughout the week. “Its really a fun week and to recognize our staff, we try to recognize them all year but this is that special week that we set aside just for our providers,” said Bill Hagerty, President/Executive Director of EmergyCare

Not only does this week honor current first responders, but it encourages the next generation to save lives. “Emergency services across the Commonwealth are always looking for good men and women, so if its something that is interesting to them that’s something they should consider contributing their community,” said Ferguson.

