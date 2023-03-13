First responders were left with a big mess following a rollover accident in Erie involving three cars.

Calls went out around 8:45 p.m. on Monday for this accident at the intersection of West 28th and Liberty streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, all three vehicles sustained heavy damage.

One person, who was in the flipped vehicle, was able to get out with minor injuries. They were evaluated at the scene and released.

No other injuries were reported. The cause of the crash is under investigation.