First responders respond to the amount of water rescues this summer

There have been many water rescues this summer and local first time responders are addressing the issue.

First responders provided water safety tips at Presque Isle State Park Tuesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police, DCNR representatives, and Lake Erie Lifeguards said that it’s a team effort to keep the community safe.

One first responder said that it’s important for swimmers to not be alone when entering any body of water and to pay attention to their surroundings.

“The currents or that the water levels are high you know it’s kind of a safety for them which our lifeguards do a phenomenal job, but at the end of the day there’s only so much they can do to protect people and part of it is people have to protect themselves,” said Jill Flanagan, DNCR Ranger at Presque Isle State Park.

First responders held their press conference to limit the number of water rescues and emergency situations.

