First responders will join to speak about opioid crisis

The Crawford County Overdose Prevention Coalition (CCOPC) and the First Responders Subgroup is hosting a public event titled “First Responders and the Opioid Crisis” at Titusville Area High School.

The event will include Keynote Speaker and Titusville Native, Trooper Cynthia Schick, Community Service and Public Information Office for the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Barracks with breakout sessions about several topics.

The breakout topics include “Decline in EMS Personnel” by Eric Henry of the Meadville Area Ambulance Service, “Vicarious Trauma” by Kim Combs, MSN, RN, CRNP, Emergency Department Manager at Titusville Area Hospital, and “A Journey of Recovery” by Vicki Church, Certified Recovery Specialist with UPMC Safe Harbor of Erie.

There are Continuing Education Units (CEU’s) available for first responders in attendance at this event.

The series will be on Saturday, January 12th, 2019 from 9:00 am to Noon. Registration will begin at 8:30 am.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/1966186106831323/