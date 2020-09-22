First signs of upcoming demolition at former Roosevelt School now visible

The first signs of the upcoming demolition at the former Roosevelt Middle School are now visible.

Crews have installed a fence. They are also working on soil and erosion control this week. The actual demolition is scheduled to begin next Monday.

The goal for the crew is to finish tearing down the building by the end of December.

“Overall the district, we’re happy to see progress being made. We’re still a little bit saddened at the fact that it’s gotten to the point where the building is requiring demolition, because we do know that it’s got a sentimental value to the community. But, the truth is that this was the time for us to do it,” said Neal Brockman, Director of Operations, Erie’s Public Schools.

Brockman explained workers will begin tearing down the inside of the building before they tear down the outside.