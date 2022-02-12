First Student gives back to students and families in Millcreek

The season of giving ended after Christmas. However, First Student of Millcreek and Iroquois decided to extend the season with their Stuff the Bus event that took place at McDowell High School.

Here is more on their efforts and what this event consisted of.

Bus drivers from Millcreek Township are taking action after noticing students in need that get on and off the bus every day.

First Student of Millcreek and Iroquois maximized their efforts on giving back to those in need with a Stuff the Bus event for students and families in the Millcreek Township School District.

“This is a great way to give back to some of the offers that they have. Many of the schools have caring closets and this is a way to replenish some of those stores that they have for other students who are in need,” said Carmine Camillo, Regional Recruiter for First Student Millcreek and Iroquois.

The donations given on February 12th will make an impact in the individuals lives whether they plan on using them now or later on.

“Clothing as you know, kids grow out of their clothes rather quickly and there’s always another generation of kids behind that can use those clothes, non-perishable foods for distribution to Millcreek families as well, as well as sundries like toothpaste, toilet paper, things like that really are in need,” said Camillo.

Students involved in this project think that it is important to donate and give back to the community when possible.

“I think it is nice to give back to the community like help those in need and to take a few hours of your day. It’s just something everyone should do once in a while,” said Xavier Jones, Student at McDowell High School.

The organization filled all three school buses on February 12th. Anyone that made a donation was entered into a drawing to win a flat screen television.