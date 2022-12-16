The first class from the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot received their diplomas Friday night.

Nearly 60 students walked across the stage Dec. 16, 2022 after completing their 16 month Registered Nurse diploma.

Pomp and circumstance played and nearly 60 students walked across the stage and became the first graduates of the UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot.

“I’m just so honored to have graduated with these people they all deserve it so much. I’m just ready to take the next chapter and the next step in my life to become a registered nurse,” said Andrea Palmer, graduate.

UPMC opened its program in August of 2021. The 16-month fast track RN program features 900 hours of clinical learning.

“It’s been a very long, hard 16 months. It’s been a lot of crying, a lot of stress. Made a lot of great friends, did a lot of hard work. I cant wait to be able to start taking care of people in a more advanced role,” said Kristen Aumiller, graduate.

Most of the graduates have committed to working for UPMC Hamot.

“It’s the reason why the school was created, we knew that we needed nurses, we needed to build our workforce. We knew that we had to pull from the community, and give an opportunity, so we could have those nurses to take care of the community,” said Karen Morahan, UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot.

Since nurses are in shortage, these graduates have an advantage.

“A tremendous shortage, we have so many open positions. I’m happy to say that 100 percent of this class will be employed upon graduation basically with their pick of jobs,” said Karen Morahan, UPMC Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot.

Click here to learn more about upcoming classes and registration.