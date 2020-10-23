First week of fall leaf collection wraps up in Millcreek Township

Millcreek Township just wrapped up its first fall leaf collection week of the season.

There are four weeks this fall where folks can rake their leaves on to their tree lawns and crews will take care of them for you.

This is a convenient, curbside way to dispose of your leaves as opposed to taking them to the Millfair Compost Center yourself.

Millcreek Township Recycling Coordinator Jessica Stutzman says this is also a nice alternative to sending your leaves to the landfill.

“We certainly want those composted. What is nice about a year from now, we can have a product available at the Millfair Compost Center that is nutrient rich and great for your garden for you to use next year as compost.” Stutzman said.

Stutzman said the curbside pickup brings around 5,000 tons of leaves to the center every year. The next curbside pickup is set for the week of November 2nd.