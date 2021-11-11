First year of work wrapping up on Oliver Rd. roundabout

WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com — The first year of work on the roundabout going in at Oliver Road is wrapping up, according to PennDOT.

The five-leg roundabout is being constructed at the intersections of Oliver, Flower, and Hamot roads in Summit Township.

First year of work wraps up on Oliver Rd. roundabout

According to PennDOT, the roundabout is being created to address concerns raised by data gathered from 2012 to 2016 and studies conducted in 2019. The data showed crash rates at the intersection were over two times the statewide average for similar roadways and that the intersection geometry contributed to a large percentage of these crashes.

This year, construction has focused on the offline portions of the roundabout and new alignments of Flower and Hamot roads. Work also included new roadway approaches, drainage, sidewalks and concrete islands.

The two-year, $3.8 million project will include the removal of the existing intersections and construction of the roundabout. Additional work includes milling and paving intersecting roads, construction of sidewalks, ADA curb ramps, drainage improvements, environmental mitigation, lighting, vegetation replacement and pavement markings.

The first year of work began on June 21, 2021, and is wrapping up in November. Work on Phase 1B is expected to begin in April 2022, weather permitting.

The roundabout is expected to be complete in July 2022.

Work on this project is divided into the following seven phases:

Phase 1A

Will include the construction of the offline portion of the roundabout and the offline portion of the new alignments of Flower and Hamot roads. Work also includes new roadway approaches, drainage, sidewalks, and concrete islands. Work is expected to be completed in the 2021 construction season.

Phase 1B

Will focus on the Hamot Road north approach to the new roadway and the removal of the unused portion of Hamot Road. Temporary lanes will be constructed for two-lane traffic on Hamot Road. Additional drainage work will also be done. Traffic on Hamot Road will be detoured using Route 19 (Peach Street) and Hershey Road. The detour is expected to be in place mid-April 2022. Work is expected to take approximately eight days.

Phase 2A

Will include the construction of the approach on Oliver Road, as well as drainage, sidewalks, and concrete islands. Traffic will use the temporary lanes on Hamot Road. Work is expected to take approximately 12 days to complete.

Phase 2B

Will include the tie-in between Oliver Road approach and the new roadway. Work will also include the removal of a portion of the existing Oliver Road as well as drainage and sidewalks. Oliver Road traffic will be detoured using Hamot Road, Hershey Road, and Route 19. Work is expected to take approximately 11 days.

Phase 3

Will include the construction of the tie-in between Flower Road approach and new roadway. Work will also include the removal of a portion of the existing Flower Road as well as drainage and sidewalks. Flower Road traffic will be detoured using the Oliver Road, Dunn Valley Road (Route 4013), and Reichert Road (Route 4013). Work is expected to take approximately 15 days.

Phase 4

Work will include removing another portion of the existing Oliver Road approach and construction of the tie-in between the Oliver Road and the new roadway. Traffic on Oliver Road and Hamot Road will be detoured using Flower Road, Reichert Road, and Dunn Valley Road. Work is expected to take approximately 14 days.

Phase 5

Will include constructing a tie-in between the south Hamot Road approach and the new roadway. Work will require varying detours between Oliver Road and Hamot Road. Drivers should be alert for changing traffic patterns and detour signs. Work is expected to take approximately 10 days to complete.

Phase 6

Will include constructing the central island including the truck apron, curbs and landscaping. Work is expected to take approximately 28 days to complete.

Phase 7

Will include milling and paving the final surface for the roundabout lanes, as well as sign installation.

