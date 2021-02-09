FirstEnergy reminds Pennsylvanians to keep foil balloons away from power lines this Valentine’s Day

FirstEnergy is reminding customers to fill the air with love, not helium filled balloons this Valentine’s Day.

Foil balloons can cause power outages because their metallic coating conducts electricity, which poses a risk to the electric system.



“Many people are surprised to learn that stray balloons can drift into high-voltage equipment and cause power outages and other safety issues that impact our power system,” said Lisa Rouse, director of outage management at FirstEnergy. “Although these balloons are fun and festive, it is important for people to handle them properly so they do not get released into the sky and impact electric service.”



Last year, foil balloons were to blame for 132 power outages across FirstEnergy’s six state service area—a 25% increase in balloon-related outages when compared to 2019. Over the past three years, stray balloons have caused about 355 power outages in areas served by FirstEnergy’s electric companies.



Balloon safety tips:



• Use caution and avoid celebrating with metallic balloons near overhead electric lines.

• Securely tie helium-filled metallic balloons to a weight that is heavy enough to prevent

them from floating away. Do not remove the weight until the balloons are deflated.

• Puncture and deflate metallic balloons once they are no longer in use because they can

stay inflated for several weeks. Never release them into the sky.

• Never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite or toy that becomes caught in a

power line. Leave it alone and immediately call FirstEnergy at 888-544-4877 to report

the problem.

• Stay far away from a downed or low-hanging power line. Always assume downed lines

are energized and dangerous. Report them ASAP by calling 911.



“By educating the public about the safety concerns that arise when using foil balloons

outdoors, we can help keep our local communities safe while reducing the risk of any electric

service disruptions,” said Rouse.



Visit firstenergycorp.com/publicsafety to learn about FirstEnergy’s new “Stop. Look. Live.” safety campaign to educate the public about staying safe around electricity and near power lines and equipment.