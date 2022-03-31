If you haven’t been able to pay the electric bill this winter, you may soon be left in the dark.

FirstEnergy, the parent company of Penelec, is notifying customers on Thursday about an important deadline. The Winter Utility Disconnection Moratorium will expire Friday, April 1.

Penelec is urging those who are dealing with financial troubles to contact them to make payment arrangements or receive assistance.

To apply or learn more about other utility bill assistance programs, visit firstenergycorp.com/billassist. Residents can also call 1-800-686-0021 (West Penn Power), 1-800-720-3600 (Penn Power) or 1-800-545-7741 (Penelec and Met-Ed), Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can also visit 211.org for more information on programs in your area.