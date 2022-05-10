Neighbors in one Girard trailer park are getting some much needed help to solve persistent power problems. Crews at FirstEnergy said that advances in technology are making the difference.

We were with those crews Tuesday to find out more.

Imperial Point neighbor Lisa Viola said that persistent power outages have been a problem for both her and her favorite pet.

“Yes, especially in the winter time. It’s tough going because I have a Seagull Parrot and he has to be kept in a constant temperature,” said Lisa Viola, neighbor.

Viola and many of her neighbors are happy to see the work crews in the neighborhood even though they’ve had to cut power to make repairs.

This is a multi-phase project. Some of the wires are going to be rehabbed. Some of them will be replaced, some of them will be moved above ground.

Instead of replacing the 40-year-old aging cables, a recently developed process will give the lines new life with a lot less digging and expense.

“We’re going to be using a special process that will be using silicon that will be pumped in existing cable so we can fix that cable in place,” said Todd Meyer, FirstEnergy.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

This will hopefully make life a little easier for the Imperial Point neighbors.