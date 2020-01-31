1  of  2
Fish & Boat Commission to end displaying fishing licenses on clothing

Local News
You don’t have to display your fishing license to fish in Pennsylvania waters anymore.

The Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission voted to end the long-held practice of displaying licenses on outer garments.

The new regulation, which is expected to take effect when it is formally published, will only require you to have the license on your person and be able to show a law enforcement officer if requested.

In a statement, the commission says the change is being made for the ease of the state’s fishing community and it’s hoped that the number of lost licenses will go down as a result.

