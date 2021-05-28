Fish for free this Sunday in PA

If you’re an avid fisherman or woman, or maybe just want to give the sport a try, this is your weekend.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is offering the first of two Fish-for-Free Days in 2021.

The first will be on Sunday, May 30.

The Fish and Boat Commission will waive its license requirement, allowing anglers to fish within public waterways across the commonwealth without possessing a fishing license.

However all other fishing regulations, including seasons and creel limits, apply.

The second Fish-for-Free Day will be on Independence Day — Sunday, July 4.