Fish habitats placed in Lake Erie today

Creating a stronger ecosystem for the fish in Lake Erie was the goal for multiple environmental agencies today.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, along with the SONS of Lake Erie, worked together to place fish habitats out in the lake.

A lot of the fish in the lake use those habitat structures for food, shelter, and protection. The habitats are made out of wood and have brush laid on top of them.

Students from Fairview Middle School got a chance to work with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the SONS of Lake Erie on this project.

“A lot of the lake bottom in Lake Erie doesn’t have a whole lot of habitat features in the way of stumps, like some of our other lakes may have. So we are placing fish habitats, structures that are made out of wood,” said Ben Page, Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and the SONS of Lake Erie have been building and deploying fish habitats since 1992.