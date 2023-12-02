(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– With the holiday season underway, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission is reminding residents they can give the gift of the outdoors with fishing licenses, permits and vouchers.

The PA Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) announced this week that fishing licenses, permits such as the trout or Lake Erie permits, and vouchers are now available for the 2024 season through their website, app and retailers across the commonwealth. Vouchers can be given as gifts and can be redeemed by recipients.

2024 licenses, permits, and vouchers purchased now are valid immediately for up to 13 months, from December 1, 2023, through December 31, 2024 and can be printed or saved digitally to a smart device as proof of possession.

“The holiday season is a great time to start dreaming about all the fishing fun you can still have this winter or in the spring season right around the corner,” said Tim Schaeffer, PFBC Executive Director. “Whether you’re purchasing a license for yourself or a voucher to give as a gift to a family member or friend, you’ll be opening the door to fishing adventures that can become lifelong memories. When you buy your license now, it ensures that you’ll be ready to go for every fishing season for the rest of this year and next year. Thank you for investing in Pennsylvania’s fishing future.”

Voluntary permits for bass, musky, wild trout/enhanced waters and habitat and waterway conservation are also available for anyone who purchases their license with the funds being reinvested to support the program.

The PFBC is also reminding residents they can purchase one of the 2024 collectible fishing license buttons pictured below while supplies last as only 10,000 will be printed.

To purchase your 2024 license and permits, head over to the PFBC website here.