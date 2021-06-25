FishUSA to hold educational fishing kayak demo this weekend

FishUSA is holding an event this weekend to help educate the community on fishing kayaks.

Fontaine Glenn was live from the FishUSA showroom with more.

Fontaine was joined by Pro Shop Manager Josh Feltenberger to talk about fishing kayaks ahead of their event tomorrow.

The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the FishUSA Pro Shop in Fairview. You will have a chance to demo top Jackson Kayak models. Experts will be on hand to answer any questions. There will also be a free hot dog cookout, games, and more.

In the final half hour, Josh discusses the demo event going on tomorrow and what you can expect if you attend.

