Five additional people charged following weekend riot in City of Erie

So far, Melquan Barnett is the only person charged federally from the weekend’s unrest. However, 13 people in all are facing other county charges, including felony rioting.
This includes five more people charged Thursday including a woman charged with breaking the window at Ember + Forge that led to the incendiary device to be thrown in.
The Erie Police Department announces arrest warrants for the following five individuals:
- Yesenia Vicenty, 26, of Erie is charged with riot and criminal mischief. Vicenty was seen breaking a window at Ember + Forge next to Melquan Barnett, who faces multiple charges including arson. Barnett turned himself in to police June 3.
- Anzyrie Henderson, 19, of Erie is charged with aggravated assault, riot, possessing an instrument of crime, and criminal mischief.
- 9:14 p.m. Henderson was observed on City Hall cameras using an aerosol spray paint can to graffiti the building.
- 9:28 p.m. Henderson was observed throwing projectiles at police.
- 11:17 p.m. Henderson was observed in the area of 515 State St. (Richford Arms) where surveillance cameras capture Henderson lighting an incendiary device which rapidly ignited, causing Henderson to drop it in a garbage can, setting its contents on fire.
- 11:33 p.m. As police were trying to disperse the crowd, Henderson was observed in front of 401 State St. (Ember + Forge), first throwing an object at the front door, resulting in damage, then observed picking up an exterior table and throwing it through the business window causing further damage to the business.
- Todrick Arrington, Jr., 24, and Haji Aden, 18, both of Erie, are charged with riot and criminal mischief in regard to damage of the Erie Parking Authority meters located around Perry Square. Photos and video were taken showing both Arrington and Aden breaking and removing the meters.
- Michael Stratton, 28, of Erie is charged with aggravated assault, riot, failure of disorderly persons to disperse on official order, recklessly endangering another person, and disorderly conduct. Stratton was observed on City Hall cameras throwing projectiles at police officers on the roof from 9:24 p.m. to 9:26 p.m., while the officers were giving orders to disperse