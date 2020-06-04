Five additional people charged following weekend riot in City of Erie

So far, Melquan Barnett is the only person charged federally from the weekend’s unrest. However, 13 people in all are facing other county charges, including felony rioting.

This includes five more people charged Thursday including a woman charged with breaking the window at Ember + Forge that led to the incendiary device to be thrown in.

The Erie Police Department announces arrest warrants for the following five individuals:

Yesenia Vicenty, 26, of Erie is charged with riot and criminal mischief. Vicenty was seen breaking a window at Ember + Forge next to Melquan Barnett, who faces multiple charges including arson. Barnett turned himself in to police June 3.