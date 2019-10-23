Five charities come together for County Fair Cares Program

Staff members from five local charities came together at an area Country Fair today, but it wasn’t for getting a cup of coffee.

They were there for a check presentation for the Country Fair Cares program. The six-month fundraiser used specifically marked gas pumps and coffee sales to raise money for the charities. Each charity was promised a $10,000 minimum contribution. But, the total raised was more than $134,000 or more than $26,000 for each of the five non-profits

“With the pregnancy or infant loss, we pay for funerals, we pay for counseling, we pay for the headstones so the money allows us to say yes to every family that calls.” said Tracy Dailey of Emma’s Footprints.

Besides Emma’s Footprints, the Anna Shelter, the Crime Victim Center, ServErie and Meals on Wheels were awarded checks.