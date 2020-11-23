Five local nonprofits awarded more than $28,000 each through the Country Fair Cares program

Five local nonprofits have been awarded more than $28,000 each through the Country Fair Cares program.

The Country Fair Cares (CFC) program was created in 2019 to assist local nonprofit organizations.

Through funds raised from Country Fair “Charity Pumps” between May 1, 2020 and October 31, 2020, Country Fair Cares raised $142,277.

As a result, the Mercy Center for Women, Erie Philharmonic, NAMI, St. Martin Center and Erie Animal Network each received $28,455.

“With the COVID-19 pandemic we had no idea what to expect this year. Our community has once again stepped up to the plate and we couldn’t be happier with the success of this program,” said Paul Rankin, Vice President of Country Fair.

Nonprofit organizations are encouraged to apply at: www.countryfairstores.com/community. The deadline has been extended to December 31, 2020. All non-profits will receive written correspondence by January 15, 2021.