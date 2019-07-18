Five new Officers added to Erie Police Department

It was an exciting day for the City of Erie as five new officers were sworn in.

Joshua McDonald, Donald Shakespeare, James Paulson the Third, Andrew Miller, and Andrew Gannoe are all now apart of the force.

The new additions bring the force to full complement, and for one of the new officers, this is a dream come true.

“I grew up in Edinboro, so right down the road. I just always wanted to be an Erie Police Officer,” said Andrew Miller, Erie Police Officer.

This is the second set of officers to be sworn in this year.