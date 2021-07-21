Five week mentoring program wraps up for middle school students in Meadville

A five week mentoring program is about to wrap up for a group of middle school students.

The students are preparing to graduate from a summer program in Meadville.

For eleven years the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. mentoring program has enabled students to participate in project based learning.

The director of the program said that this year students were involved in robotics, gardening, English, and drama programs.

“It means a lot to the community because it’s an enrichment experience and it’s project based. So we get a chance to enrich their curriculum and we work together with teachers,” said Dr. Armendia Dixon, Director of the Dr. Martin Luther King Scholarship Program.

The director added many of these students have done some form of hybrid or virtual learning this past year so they are excited about doing some hands on learning this summer.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list