Flag Escort Ride makes a stop in Erie

Hundreds made their way to the Harley Davidson of Erie today to take part in a celebration of Old Glory.

The Flag Escort Ride of the Nation of Patriots made their stop in Erie today. The organization escorts the American flag to all of the states from Memorial Day to Labor Day.

About 100 bikers took part in today’s event to show off the flag, which was picked up in Jamestown, New York. Organizers telling JET 24 Action News that the Escort Ride all has one common goal in mind.

“Today, it’s all about following the flag. It doesn’t matter what people’s views are on things, they all that common goal today, to show the support, and I think that’s something Erie does very well. ” said Doug Roxberry, Assistant Director of Erie H.O.G.

The next leg of the journey will take the flag to Mentor, Ohio