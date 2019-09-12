Flagship City Book Festival to kick off tomorrow

A local book festival looking to showcase local authors while encouraging children to read more, will soon be underway.

The Second Annual Flagship City Book Festival will kick off tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. in front of the Cashier’s House on State Street.

The event is a two-day festival that features over a dozen local authors and poets who will read and give advice for those looking to become a writer. School aged children who attend the event will receive something to take home for free.

Erie Downtown Development Corporation CEO John Persinger said he wants children to go home with books so that way they’ll be encouraged to read.

“We want these children to go home with books, so that they’ll be encouraged to read, they’ll encourage their parents to read to them,” Persinger said. “Everyone knows the benefits of reading and that’s what we want to celebrate.”

The festival is scheduled to wrap up at 8:00 p.m. tomorrow, but it will pick back up at 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning and end at 2:00 p.m.