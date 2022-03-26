As local support for Ukraine continued to grow, dozens of people came together to take part in a fundraiser in Downtown Erie.

The Flagship City Food Hall held a benefit for Ukraine.

Folks in attendance had the opportunity to enjoy meals prepared by those in the food court. Snacks, refreshments, raffles, and prizes were part of the event.

One restaurant worker said this type of event was something that everybody in the Food Hall could get behind. He said after working with food all day, it only seemed natural to want to feed and help others.

“It seemed like a way to rally everybody around a cause that we can get behind and a way to put something good out into the world without too much hassle on our end,” said Elliot Smith, Perry’s Tavern.

Donations from the event will go toward World Central Kitchen.