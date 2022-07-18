A new vendor is coming to the Flagship City Food Hall. It’s a Philly cheesesteak shop with an Erie twist.

On Monday afternoon, the owners of North Row Philly hosted a pop-up shop at the Flagship City Food Hall across from The Straw Hat Sundae Shop.

North Row Philly is set to open later this month. The new vendor sold over 100 Philly cheesesteaks and say they are excited to see what the future holds.

“We’ll be doing Philly or chicken steaks sub, salad and side of fries. We’ll be selling Justin’s homemade cheese sauce. We’re just going to keep it simple and easy,” said Chris Adams, co-owner/partner of North Row Philly.

The owners of North Row Philly also own Straw Hat and they hope to bring more business to the food hall.