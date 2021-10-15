Flagship City Food Hall offers year’s worth of free meals in contest

Flagship City Food Hall, which is opening later this year, is giving away a year’s worth of free meals to one lucky winner.

A new downtown business, Flagship City Food Hall, will open in the next few months to get the community excited about Erie’s first food hall.

To enter the contest, participants must like and follow the Flagship’s social media pages on October 29th.

The CEO of the EDDC says they are planning to announce the winner by December 1st.

“You’ll get a gift certificate that basically entitles you to a free meal once a week from any of the nine vendors that are under this roof. We’ve got a very diverse collection of Erie’s top culinary talent, so you can come, you can bring friends, you can bring family and there is something for everyone,” said John Persinger, CEO of the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

You can find instructions about how to enter the Flagship City Food Hall contest by clicking here.

