Flagship City Food Hall opens to the public

The wait to see the brand new Flagship City Food Hall is finally over.

We went to the new food hall to learn more about their opening day.

The wait is over for the community to enjoy the Flagship City Food Hall.

Now the dinner rush is coming in and we were there earlier during the lunch hour and it was just as busy, if not even more busy.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation is hoping that this brings more food options to Downtown Erie.

The Flagship City Food Hall made its debut to the public after years of preparation.

For one vendor, this was an opportunity she could not pass up.

“I like taking risks and I feel like this was a big risk, but at the same time it was. It was a great risk because downtown is the perfect location as everyone’s always looking for something to do. So here you have good food. You can have good conversation,” said Tawsha Cooks, Owner/Chef of Taste of Love.

Tawsha Cooks is the owner of Taste of Love, and is cooking up some classic southern meals.

“Southern catfish, whitening fish, big macaroni and cheese, seafood boils, seafood bags, anything that you can name a seafood or southern food I’ll have it,” said Cooks.

With eight food vendors there is probably something new for everyone.

“It’s kind of representative of Erie’s diverse communities. So it’s a lot of things that you wouldn’t ordinarily or at least see just in your random commercial food district do. We are trying to get some different and some really exciting stuff,” said Mark Inscho, Director of Food and Beverage Operations.

Even though we are so far north, the owner and chef of Taste of Love said that everyone deserves to try the flavors of the south.

“Everyone needs to taste southern cooking because it’s not really here. You have individuals that do some cooking, but what I bring is something totally different and I’m leaving impression,” said Cooks.

Cooks said that this is her second location. Her other location is on East 6th Street.

The Flagship City Food Hall is open on Monday November 22nd until 10 p.m.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists