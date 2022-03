Local support for Ukraine continues to grow. This time, a fundraiser is set to take place that’s sure to satisfy your tastebuds.

A benefit for Ukraine will be held at Flagship City Food Hall on Saturday, March 26, 2022 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Snacks, refreshments, raffles and prizes will be part of the event.

Donations will go toward World Central Kitchen.