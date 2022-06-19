There’s a new vendor in the Flagship City Food Hall.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation has recently announced that Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too will be joining the Flagship City Food Hall this July.

The location at the food hall is the second location for the local bagel shop as they are currently located on West 38th Street.

At the food hall, Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too will be offering bagels and sandwiches for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

“Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too is a fantastic addition for the Food Hall. They are a local institution with such a popular following. They will satisfy the demand in downtown for more breakfast options,” said Mark Inscho, Director of Food and Beverage Operations for the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

“We are so excited to be joining the great local culinary talent that is already in Flagship City Food Hall. We look forward to bringing our bagels and breakfast and deli sandwiches to downtown and being part of the incredible revitalization of the City,” said Hannah Easly of Jo’s Brooklyn Bagel Too.