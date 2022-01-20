Flagship City Food Hall Winter Live Music Series kicks off Thursday night

Flagship City Food Hall is kicking off its Winter Live Music Series.

You can now catch live music in downtown Erie Thursday nights at the Flagship City Food Hall. Starting Jan. 20, Thursday nights until the end of Feb. will feature a variety of live music acts from 5 to 7 p.m., according to the EDDC.

The music is free for the community to enjoy, along with specials and discounts at the Food Hall.

Local musician Stephen Trohoske will perform Jan. 20. Local singer Lindsay Vendetti will perform Jan. 27.

The Food Hall announced additional acts will be scheduled throughout the month of February and announced via the Food Hall’s and EDDC’s social media channels.