Flagship Curling League returns to Perry Square

A popular event is returning to Erie.

The Flagship Curling League returned with their first tournament of the season at Perry Square.

Due to the pandemic, the last time the Flagship Curling League hosted tournaments was back in 2019.

According to one of the players who is new to the team, he joined to spend more time with friends.

“We were looking for something fun to do in the city you know on a weekday. Something to do with friends. So we sent a couple of texts out and got a team together. I think we are going to have a lot of fun doing it,” said Mario Castelluccio, League Member of Flagship Curling League.

This year’s winning team will receive a $100 gift card to use at any downtown restaurant.