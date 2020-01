Small businesses in Erie can begin the new year by applying for a grant.

Applications for the City of Erie’s Flagship Fund Grant are now open.

The Flagship Fund Grant is a micro grant that can help businesses with a variety of projects with up to $5,000.

In order to apply for the grant, the business must employ 25 people or less with a mission to help build the business district within the city.

Companies have until January 31st to apply.